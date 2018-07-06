Sando hospital a home for some

San Fernando General Hospital. Photo Jeff Mayers

HOSPITAL authorities across the country are looking at ways to deal with the growing number of social cases at the nation’s state-owned hospitals. At the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH), it’s no secret that over the years people who were discharged never left and continue to live there because they have nowhere else to go. Physically and mentally challenged children are also abandoned at the hospital by their parents.

It’s a source of concern to those in charge of the hospital mainly because bed space is an expensive commodity that is always in high demand despite the establishment of the adjoining teaching hospital. However, checks with hospital authorities yesterday revealed that the number of people living there have been declining over the years. Medical director of the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) Dr Pravin Ramoutar said there were seven cases at the end of last month, but four were sent to homes or extended-care facilities leaving just three.

He said children abandoned at the hospital are under the supervision of the Children’s Authority.

Acting CEO Dr Albert Persaud admits that bed space is a challenge for acutely ill patients. He said they are tackling the problem in two ways. The hospital is collaborating with the Social Services Department to place former patients in homes and extended-care facilities in Point Fortin and Couva, and spaces in other parts of the hospital are being converted into medical wards.

Persaud insists, however, that people who are displaced must be looked after.

"We have to take care of them. We have an obligation to every member of the community. Some of them would have served the country over the years and cannot be thrown out in the rain."

He said the ones who remain at the hospital are taken care off by the nurses, served meals and provided with medical attention if needed. He said they move around freely, sit and chat or play games.

Persaud said when the new Point Fortin hospital is completed, there would be more bed spaces available for displaced former patients at the old hospital, but admits he is not sure what the Ministry of Health plans to do with that facility eventually.