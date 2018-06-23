Govt not going to IMF

My point is: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley shares his views with the public at Conversation with the Prime Minister at the Mt Lambert Community Centre, Maingot Road, Mt Lambert on Friday night. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

Government has no intention of going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has assured.

"But to avoid it, we have to do certain things to ensure we don't end up there," he told a gathering during the fourth instalment of the Conversations with the Prime Minister series at Mt Lambert Community Centre on Friday night.

"To answer that question, one has to understand very clearly what the IMF means. The IMF is the International Monetary Fund. It is a bank and it is the lender of the last resort. It is when all else fails, we then turn to the lender of last resort."

He said the IMF was not a solution to the country's economic challenges.

"Under this Government, we are not likely to be in that situation because as leader of this Government, upon taking the responsibility for this country's administration and knowing the nature of our resource base and what resources are available to us and what we can do as a people, I give this country the assurance that we will not be considering the IMF as a solution to our problems."

He noted Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has gone to the IMF in an attempt to bolster the island's tourism-dependent economy.