Ex-soldier denied bail on 4 charges including kidnapping

Supreme Court San Fernando. Photo: Jeff Mayers

A MAGISTRATE yesterday denied bail to ex-soldier Jeremiah Joseph, 32, who is charged with four offences including kidnapping a woman and armed robbery of another woman.

Joseph, also called "Tears," appeared before San Fernando Magistrate Alicia Chankar and was not called upon to plead.

It is alleged that on March 18, this year, he assaulted Kayla Hills at La Romaine, occasioning her actual bodily harm. On the same date and place, it is alleged, he falsely imprisoned her.

The third charge against Joseph is that on the same date at Couva, he took Hills against her will.

The last charge is that on August 21, last year, at Gulf View Link Road in La Romaine, he and two other men, armed with a firearm, robbed Shantal Singh of $31,600. The men also robbed Singh of a cellphone and jewellery, together valued at $9,700.

WPC Sylvan and PC Noel of the San Fernando CID laid the charges.

Joseph was unrepresented by counsel this afternoon.

The magistrate denied bail and remanded him into police custody. Chankar adjourned the case to July 20. She transferred the robbery case to the Couva Magistrates Court for July 19.