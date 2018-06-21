Ex-TT youth captain signs for Albanian club

FORMER TT Under-20 men’s football captain Jabari Mitchell has signed a one-year deal with Albanian Superliga club KS Kastrioti.

Mitchell, formerly a Point Fortin Civic Centre and W Connection midfielder, will be hoping to make an early impression and force his way into the club’s starting team. He is expected to arrive at the club within the next week.

Klubi Sportiv Kastrioti Krujë is an Albanian football club based in the city of Krujë. The club’s home ground is the Kastrioti Stadium which has a capacity of 8,000.

The Albania Superliga is contested by 10 clubs, and operates on a system of promotion and relegation with the Albanian First Division. The season runs from August to May, with each team playing 36 matches.

The 21-year-old Mitchell, a past student of Naparima College, was elated with securing the deal after being on previous overseas trials.

“I’m overjoyed because this is all I’ve been working and praying for, and for it to happen now, I’m really excited,” he told TTFA Media.

“I’m hoping to be a plus and a good influence for my new team and help them to be successful. I’m also hoping to make a name for myself internationally in football and elevate myself in the game,” Mitchell added. Mitchell was the 2014 Secondary Schools Footballer of the Year.

“It’s an exciting time to get out there and be playing in Europe with the World Cup buzz. I am definitely looking to keep working hard and make it into the national team for future international matches.

“I’ll continue to work and never give up until the opportunity comes my way to represent my country at a senior level. Hopefully that time will come and I’ll be ready to take it,” he added.