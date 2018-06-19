2 detained for cocaine worth $1.1 M

Central Division police seized more than $1.1 million worth of cocaine, ammunition, and a bulletproof vest this morning from a house at Cocoyea, San Fernando.

Police detained two people, ages 19 and 32, who remain in custody up to this afternoon.

Members of the Central Major Crimes Unit and the Central Division Task Force made the find while on exercise duties between 3 am and 6 am. Police went to the house to execute a search warrant related to a report of a robbery.

While searching the house, police found 1.2 kilograms of cocaine which has an estimated street value of $1,115,000. Police also found 20 rounds of .38 special ammunition, the bulletproof vest, a ski mask and a gun holster, all of which they seized.