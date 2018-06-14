Murder in Pleasantville, San Fernando

A police vehicle passes by this poui tree that is in full blossom at the front of the San Fernando General Hospital. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

The broken windows in an upstairs apartment in a duplex in Brassia Drive, Pleasantville, are proof that shots were fired last evening.

Although neighbours remained tight-lipped, San Fernando police are now investigating the murder of a Princes Town man identified as 39-year-old Darren Carter, aka Popo.

Carter went to the home of his ex-girlfriend at Brassia Drive around 10 pm and allegedly got into an argument with a man she knew. Carter was shot several times.

Police say the suspect, of New Grant, fled before they arrived. They said he was recently released from prison after serving time for robbery and firearm-related offences.

An autopsy is expected to be carried out today at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.