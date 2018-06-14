Enterprise woman rescued from violent attack by passer-by

File photo.

A 24-year-old woman was rescued by a passer-by after she jumped out of a moving car to escape a violent attack by a man she knows.

The woman was forced at gunpoint to enter the car while walking along Enterprise Street, Enterprise, around 9:30 pm.

The woman told police she was beaten with a gun and jumped out of the moving car near Montrose Junction but was chased on foot by the man.

It was at this time, a passer-by intervened and rescued her.

The attacker escaped and the passer-by took the victim to the Chaguanas Police Station to make a report. She was then taken to the hospital.

In a release today, police commended the brave actions of the passer-by and say are looking for the suspect.