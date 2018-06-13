Mom appeals to PM: Motivate TT to vote for Nailah

Soca star Nailah Blackman performs at a concert at Bishops High School, Mt Marie in December 2017

Calypsonian Abbi Blackman is taking matters into her own hands to ensure that her songstress daughter Nailah Blackman wins the BET award for which she has been nominated.

Abbi has written a letter to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley asking him to motivate and mobilise the people of Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean to vote for soca princess Nailah, one of 10 international acts nominated for one of the 2018 Black Entertainment Television’s (BET) Awards. The category for which she has been nominated is Viewers’ Choice Best New International Act.

Abbi said she would be delivering the letter by hand to Dr Rowley today.

“I would be going to his house to hand him the letter, personally. I don’t know if I would get through, but I am going with faith. Nailah is just 1000 votes away from being in the second spot so every vote count.”

The daughter of the legendary Soca inventor Ras Shorty I, Abbi said because of Dr Rowley’s proven track record to motivate the country to vote, albeit in General and Local elections and his links with the Caribbean, he is an excellent candidate to encourage the entire region to vote for her daughter.

“Think about what this would do for Trinidad and Tobago, from a cultural perspective if she wins that award. She would put TT on the map as did Bunji and Anya Ayoung Chee,” Bunji (Ian Alvarez) won the 2013 Soul Train Award for Best International Performance while Anya Ayoung Chee won the internationally acclaimed Project Runway Season 9.