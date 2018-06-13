Breaking
Wednesday 13 June 2018
South Office News

Body found at Hermitage Village

POLICE are at the scene of a murder at Hermitage Village, near San Fernando, where the body of a man was found on a dirt track.

Police said the body, which remains unidentified, bore visible wounds to the head.

At about 2.30pm police received information about a body in the area and were directed to a track in the village. They believe the body was dumped they

The body was viewed by a district medical officer and taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St. James.

Police said they are now searching through missing-persons records tohelp in identifying the man. Anyone with information can contact the nearest police station.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

