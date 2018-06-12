Petrotrin stickmen cruise past Fatima

PETROTRIN cruised past Fatima 5-1 at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua on Saturday, in the first of two Men’s Championship encounters, as the 2018 National Hockey League continued.

Atiba Whittington netted a hat-trick for Petrotrin, with items in the 25th, 37th and 55th minutes, following early goals from Solomon Eccles (fifth) and Wayne Legerton (20th). Jordan Vieira pulled one back for Fatima, in the 58th.

In the other game of the Men’s Championship double-header, Malvern got goals from Aidan Marcano (29th) and K Emmanuel (57th) as they whipped Paragon 2-0.

There were a pair of Women’s Championship Division encounters on Sunday.

Shandy Carib Magnolia got two goals apiece from Brianna Govia and Fiona O’Brien as they blanked Notre Dame 6-0. Govia struck the back-board in the 19th and 34th minutes, and O’Brien scored in the 22nd and 54th. Savanah de Freitas (28th) and Saarah Olton (30th) were the other scorers in the one-sided affair.

Also on Sunday, Harvard Checkers cruised past Paragon 2-0. C Cato and K Jaggessan were the goal-getters for Harvard Checkers, in the 13th and 59th minutes respectively.

Other Results –

Trinity Men (June 9) – SHAPE (5) – Nick Pascall 27th, 32nd; Sheldon Delisle 34th, 67th; Patrick Taitt 31st vs PARAGON (2) – Christian John 25th; Tariq Singh 62nd; PETROTRIN (3) – Michael Stewart 31st; Isaiah Wylie 33rd; Nicholas Grant 46th vs QUEEN’S PARK (1) – Jarryan Paul 43rd.

Trinity Men (June 10) – FATIMA (3) – R Hamilton 36th; K Brathwaithe 50th; A Perriera 67th vs MALVERN (2) – A Marcano 20th, 42nd.

Trinity Women (June 10) – HARVARD CHECKERS (2) – Michelle Hing-Reynos 2nd; Candace Inglesbert 24th vs SHANDY CARIB MAGNOLIA (1) – Caitlyn Greene 51st.

Veterans (June 8) – MALVERN (5) – Attiba Whittington 19th, 42nd; Damian Gordon 5th; Cecile Assam 33rd; Marlon Jackson 34th vs POLICE (0).