Monday 11 June 2018
News

Suicide at Tropical Plaza

A wrecker removes the car driven by Kemba Olurgemi from the scene of the incident Tropical Plaza Pointe a Pierre , to the Marabella Police Station. Photo by Vashti Singh

At around 11.40 am today, an altercation between security officer Lloyd Logan, 60, and female taxi driver, Kemba Olufemi, 37, left one dead and the other in a critical condition at hospital.

According to Marabella police, Logan met with Olufemi at the car park area of Tropical Plaza, Pointe-a-Pierre and they began arguing.

Logan whipped out a gun and fired two shots at Olufemi’s car. He then proceeded to beat her on the head with the gun butt.

A bleeding Olufemi ran for help and collapsed at the entrance of the plaza’s door. Lloyd then went back to his car and allegedly ingested a green substance from a small bottle.

He was rushed to San Fernando General Hospital where he died. Olufemi is now warded at San Fernando General Hospital.

