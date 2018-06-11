Man fined for beating "nagging" wife

Yesterday afternoon when police arrested Mark Lambert for beating his common-law wife, he said he did it because she was nagging him.

Lambert, 32, of Union Hall in San Fernando today appeared before magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine and pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman by beating her.

Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan said that about 3 pm yesterday, Lambert and the woman were at home where he took away her phone. He dealt her several blows to the face with his hands and she contacted San Fernando police who went to the house.

Lambert told police: “I hit she because she nagging me.”

In the court today, both Lambert and the woman accused each other of infidelity. The woman told the court that during the incident he destroyed the phone.

In response, Lambert said he had purchased the phone for her. Antoine scolded him for hitting the woman. She fined him $400 for the assault and ordered that he pays $1000 in compensation for the phone.