Guaya held in Super League opener

FC Santa Rosa pose ahead of their Super League opener on the weekend at the Arima Velodrome.

Despite no shortage of firepower, defending champions Guaya United and Petit Valley/Diego Martin United opened their 2018 TT National Super League accounts with a goalless stalemate on Sunday. The match was played at St Anthony’s College Ground, Westmoorings.

Both teams are expected to put in a strong challenge for the season but will have to play catch up from match day two.

Erin FC, who recorded a 2-0 win over former champions and southern neighbours Club Sando, took an early lead on goal-difference in the 14-team standings. Keyon Alexander and Israel Williams scored one each in the second half. FC Santa Rosa and UTT were the only other winning teams over the weekend, both securing 2-1 results over Bethel United and RSSR FC, respectively.

For FC Santa Rosa, former national youth player Gorean “Ratty” Highley scored the winner in the 77th minute. Rashad Griffith has fired FC Santa Rosa in front from the penalty spot in the 24th, and Bethel got a penalty of their own which was scored by Akeilon Murphy in the 48th minute.

The match, held at the Arima Velodrome, was attended by Arima Mayor, Lisa Morris-Julian, and the Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Shamfa Cudjoe, a Bethel native.

Saturday’s results:

FC Santa Rosa 2 (Rashad Griffith 24th pen, Gorean Highley 77th) vs Bethel United 1 (Akeilon Murphy 48th pen)

Matura Reunited FC 2 (Isaiah Lee 58th, Patrick Parris 90th+4) vs QPCC 2 (Sean de Silva 7th, Elton John 53rd)

UTT 2 (Shaquille Smith 25th, Shaquille Nesbitt 45th+2 pen) vs RSSR FC 1 (Jevon Vincent 43rd)

San Fernando Giants FC 1 (Ken Bhola 81st) v Cunupia 1 (Theon James 16th)

Sunday results:

Prison Service FC 1 (Anthony Parris 54th) v Police FC 1 (Jason Boodram 43rd)

Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 0 v Guaya United FC 0

Erin FC 2 (Keyon Alexander 49th, Israel Williams 63rd) v Club Sando 0

Match Day Two

Saturday’s fixtures:

Guaya United v Prison Service FC, Guaya Recreation Ground, 5 pm

Club Sando v Matura Reunited FC, Dibe Rec Ground, Long Circular Rd, 6 pm

Sunday’s fixtures:

Police FC v FC Santa Rosa, Police Barracks, St James, 4 pm

RSSR FC v Petit Valley/ Diego Martin United, Trinity College, Moka, 4 pm

Cunupia FC v Erin FC, Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima, 4 pm

QPCC v UTT, St Mary’s College Ground, St Clair, 4 pm

Bethel United v San Fernando Giants, Montgomery Recreation Ground, Tobago, 6 pm