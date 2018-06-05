Men fined $2000 for marijuana posession

Marijuana field. File Photo

Two men were fined $2,000 and a third man reprimanded and discharged by a San Fernando magistrate this morning when all three pleaded guilty to possession of 5.4 grammes of marijuana.

Adrian Maraj, 35, John Jacob, 30 and Negius Thomas, 30 were arrested together on Saturday when police stopped them on Bonanza Avenue, Coconut Drive, San Fernando.

They pleaded guilty before senior magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in the San Fernando First Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan told the court that around 12.05am on Saturday, police were on patrol when they received a wireless report telling them to look out for a car with the registration PBM 6404.

On seeing the car, police ordered the driver, Maraj, to pull over, and searched all three men and the car. They found the drugs in the console between the front seats.

When they were questioned the men remained silent. They were arrested and taken to the police station.

In court yesterday, Antoine reviewed each man’s criminal record before sentencing. She said Maraj’s record showed he had 13 previous convictions and a pending matter in the Rio Claro Magistrates Court for robbery.

Maraj said he has two children and works as a labourer at Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL).

Jacob has eight previous convictions and told the court he is also a labourer at TCL. He is the father of three.

Thomas had no convictions or charges on his record and on that basis, Antoine reprimanded and discharged him.

She ordered Maraj and Jacob to pay a fine of $2,000 each within 14 days or face four months' hard labour.