Cabinet to consider eliminating Styrofoam products

Minister of Planning and Development Camille Robinson-Regis speaks with students at yesterday's Schools' Green Leaf Awards held at SAPA. PHOTO BY: ANSEL JEBODH

Planning and Development minister Camille Robinson- Regis has said a note will be presented to Cabinet next week regarding the elimination of Styrofoam products.

“The government of Trinidad and Tobago will be receiving a note, a Cabinet note from the Ministry of Planning and Development moving this process along in terms of the elimination of Styrofoam and the reduction and elimination eventually of plastic containers,” she said.

Robinson-Regis was speaking at the EMA’s Schools’ Green Leaf Awards 2018 at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) Rienzi Kirton highway, San Fernando yesterday.

She also called on the population to play their part in preserving the environment such as reducing their use of single use plastics such as straws.