Korie’s Kids enjoy four CSL T20 centuries

Cricketer Rayad Emrit, right, makes a donation to Koriella Espinoza of Korie’s Kids on Saturday after special jerseys were on sale on Saturday in the Central Super League to raise funds.

SHERDON PIERRE

SPECTATORS were the real winners at a special edition of the Executive Upholstery Central Super League T20 “Cancer Awareness -Think Pink!” on Saturday at the Pierre Road Recreational Ground, Charlieville. Hundreds of supporters were treated to four centuries and a total of 852 runs scored in two matches. There were also activities such as bouncy castles, face painting, games and giveaways.

Special guests on the day were children from Korie’s Kids Foundation who fight cancer and other diseases on a daily basis.

Also in attendance were West Indies Test captain, Jason Holder and other members of the Test squad such as Shai Hope, Kraigg Brathwaithe and Shane Dowrich who took time off from their preparations for the first Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday at the Queen`s Park Oval.

In the first match of the double header, Dream Team’s 18 year old star batsman and Man of the Match Kirstan Kallicharan showed his class once again with a brilliant unbeaten 131 runs from 65 balls, including 20 fours and three sixes, to propel his team to a competitive total of 211/5 from 20 overs. Triston Singh was the best bowler for LLB Combine All Stars II with figures of 3/27. In reply, All Stars II put up a fight, thanks to Dion Ferrier who smashed an unbeaten 110 runs from 59 balls with nine boundaries and eight maximums but they could only manage 170/4 before their 20 overs expired. Dream Team`s Matthew Patrick captured 2/37 as his team won by 41 runs.

The second match on the night between Associates XI and Bamboo All Stars was considered the best game ever in the tournament`s two-year history.

Batting first, Associates XI powered their way to the highest total of the tournament this year with 234/3 from their 20 overs. Kjorn Ottley top scored with a blistering 104 runs from 59 balls which comprised of 11 fours and three sixes. Ottley shared a 175-run partnership with West Indies batsman Jermain Blackwood who was a few runs short of a hundred, scoring 91 runs from 48 balls, inclusive of seven fours and four sixes. Both batsmen fell to the medium pace bowling of part-timer Darren Bravo.

Bamboo showed why they are considered ‘All Stars’ by chasing this enormous total with some ease, reaching 237/3 with two overs to spare to win by seven wickets. One of the most sought-after T20 players, Kieron Pollard, led the scoring with a brutal 131 runs from a breakneck pace of 57 balls, which included five boundaries and 13 towering sixes.

TT Red Force captain Denesh Ramdin chipped in with 31 runs and Bravo contributed 30 runs. Pollard was named Man of the Match for his entertaining innings.