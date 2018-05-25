Gunmen shoot up Sukhdeo home

Rachael Sukhdeo and her deceased husband Sheron Sukhdeo.

The Chaguanas mansion of murdered used-car dealer Sheron Sukhdeo and his family was shot up early this morning, hours after the home of Sukhdeo's uncle was also shot at.

Around 11pm, gunmen in a passing car opened fire at the home of Ricky Sukhdeo. No one was hurt but Newsday understands Ricky had made a report earlier in the day that he had been threatened.

Around 4am, gunmen began shooting at Sukhdeo’s mansion at 10th Avenue, Xavier Street, Chaguanas.

His widow Rachael and the couple’s two children were said to have left the country last week, as threats had been made on their lives.

This incident is the latest in what has been described a fallout from Sheron’s murder on March 26. He was gunned down outside his in-laws' home on the Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas.

Three other people connected to him, including Rachael’s brother, have been killed since.

Chaguanas police are investigating.