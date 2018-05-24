Charles dethrones Maughn as TT draughts king

Anderson Charles, with his trophy and a draughts board, during a visit to Newsday’s Port of Spain office on Wednesday.

ANDERSON CHARLES dethroned Dickson Maughn as the TT Draughts and Checkers Association (TTDCA) champion earlier this month.

The 2018 National Draughts Championships, which featured approximately 20 participants and contested over a period of four weeks, concluded at the Waterloo High School in Carapichaima.

Charles, Maughn and Kurt Meridin had a three-way tie for first place, with 13 points apiece, which resulted in a play-off with each player facing the other once to determine the overall winner.

Charles finished with three points (a win and a draw) followed by Maughn (a win and a loss) and Meridin (a draw and a loss). A veteran of over 30 years in the sport, Charles, a Laventille resident, claimed only his second national title, having earned his first in 2003.

In related news, both Charles and Maughn will feature at the 20th edition of the Pan American Draughts Championships, which will take place from June 2-10 in Curacao.

Two other players, from the sister isle of Tobago, will accompany Charles and Maughn at the Pan Am Champs.