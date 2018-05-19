Atlantic Schools Track and Field on Wednesday

Relay action at the 2017 Atlantic Primary Schools Track and Field Championships.

THE Atlantic National Primary Schools Track & Field Championships runs off on Wednesday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo from 9am. The games allow the top athletes from the eight educational districts across Trinidad and Tobago to meet for a day of friendly competition.

Camille Salandy, Atlantic’s Manager Sustainability and Corporate Communications, reaffirmed Atlantic’s support for the competition, describing it as an exciting event on the national sporting calendar. “Thousands of students from over 400 primary schools across the country come annually to support their teams, and display their sporting talent. The students engage with each other and the games foster a desire for the athletes to try to achieve their personal best. We consider the championships to be integral to our youth development strategy through sport and are thankful for our partnership with the Ministry of Education to achieve this,” she said.

There will be 34 track events and 24 field events throughout the day open to athletes in varying age-groups.

Joseph Brewster, Chairman of the National Primary Schools Track and Field Association, said the Association is pleased at the increasing calibre of student athletes. “For the past few years Port of Spain, Tobago and Caroni have dominated the finals and this year also promises to be very competitive,” said Brewster.

The Championships is managed by the National Primary Schools Track and Field Association, with support from the Ministry of Education and sponsorship by LNG producer, Atlantic. Atlantic has been the proud title sponsor of the National Primary Schools Track & Field Championships since 2011.