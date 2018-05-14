Shot bank teller undergoes emergency surgery Police say his condition is serious

SHOT AND WOUNDED: Scotiabank teller Rostan Mahabir who was shot by a bandit who later stole his laptop.

The 28-YEAR-old bank teller, who was shot this morning during a robbery outside Scotiabank, is undergoing emergency surgery as doctors at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) attempt to remove a bullet from his lower abdomen.

Southern Division police officers are still searching for the shooter.

They told Newsday they had received reports that Rostan Mahabir's condition is serious.

Inspector Don Gajadhar is leading a team, which includes Sgt Ramroop, Cpls Bacchus, Pulchan and Mohammed, as well as, PC Moses and PC Clarence, to investigate the robbery which took place in full view of people on their way to work.

Police have viewed CCTV footage from different cameras in and around High Street and Penitence Street.

Mahabir was shot by the bandit who robbed him of his computer bag which contained a laptop and other personal items as he made his way to work at Scotia Bank, along Penitence Street, San Fernando around 7.30 am.

Mahabir put up a struggle with the bandit who shot him in the lower left abdomen.

The bank did not open for business this morning as workers huddled inside praying for their colleague.