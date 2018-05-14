Rowley arrives in China

ON CHINESE SOIL: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Premier of the State Council of the People Republic of China leave after inspecting a guard of honour shortly after Rowley arrived in Beijing to kick off a state visit to that country. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley, his wife Sharon and a local delegation arrived in China at 4.30 am (local time) after a two hour layover in New York followed by a 14 hour flight from JFK International to the Beijing Capital International Airport.

Rowley laid a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes in commemoration of those who lost their lives during the establishment of the Communist State. Following an official welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the first official meeting took place between Prime Minister Rowley and Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China.

Both leaders lauded their long-standing relationship and reiterated their commitment to deepen ties. Later on in the day the two nations engaged in a signing ceremony at which four memoranda of understanding were signed.