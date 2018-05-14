Boy, 16, charged with murder of pensioner

A 16-YEAR-OLD Carenage youth teenager has been charged with the murder of Narine Surijlal, 60, and was scheduled to appear before a Port of Spain Children’s Court magistrate this morning.

A release from the TT Police Service confirmed the charge and stated that in addition to the murder charge, the minor is charged with three counts of robbery with violence.

The pensioner of Brazil Lome Trace, Brazil Village was fishing with friends at Pier 2 in Chaguaramas, around 2.20 am on Sunday April 22, when three gunmen announced a robbery. During the incident, the victim attempted to escape but was shot in the neck. Surijlal was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment.

He was released from hospital on Friday May 4, but fell ill and died subsequently at the Arima District Hospital. The teen was ‘reporting in’ at the Four Roads Police Station last Friday, as part of his condition for bail on unrelated matters when he was arrested. Investigations were spearheaded by acting ASP Suzette Martin, while PC Simeon Ryan laid the charges.