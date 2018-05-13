Chinese businessman killed in home invasion

The house at De Graff Street Extension, Arima where businessman Qumehlanj Cao was ambushed and killed yesterday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

A Chinese businessman was shot and killed during an apparent home invasion at his De Graff Street Extension, Arima home yesterday, as he was doing chores around the house.

According to reports, the man identified as 43-year-old Qumehlanj Cao, was in the yard at around 8 am, when two men jumped the wall.

The bandits reportedly forced him to knock on the door of the house and, as his wife came to answer the door, they knocked it down on top of her and tied up Cao, his wife and children.

The men reportedly demanded money from Cao and he led them to a safe in the bedroom. Newsday understands that Cao, handed over an unknown amount of US and TT currency to the men, before they shot him and killed him in the bedroom.

Upon checking, Cao’s wife found his body lying on the bed with a bullet wound to the chest. She raised an alarm and neighbours notified the police. The man was taken to the Arima hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Newsday visited the scene yesterday, however Cao’s wife refused to speak.

Neighbours revealed that the family had been living there for the past two years but knew little about their lives as they mostly kept to themselves.

Cao was said to be the owner and proprietor of the Neiwei Chinese restaurant and bar on Cocorite Road, Arima, a short distance from his home.