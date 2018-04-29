Who leaked chopping photos online?

San Fernando General Hospital. Photo Jeff Mayers

THE South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has launched an investigation into how very graphic photos of the severed hand and other chop wounds inflicted on a Carapichaima nurse were leaked to social media.

The photos, taken from the operating theatre of the San Fernando General Hospital while surgery was being performed on the woman to reattach the severed limb, were released on Whatsapp and then quickly uploaded to Facebook and other social media websites where they have gone viral and drew thousands of comments from viewers.

It was leaked a day after a 15-year-old schoolboy was ordered released by the DPP after police were unable to piece together crucial evidence to warrant the laying of a charge. The boy was held on April 19, hours after his mother was found in their Butler Village, Carapichaima home with grievous chop injuries to her head and face. Her severed hand was on the floor next to her.