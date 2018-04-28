Breaking
Ministry awaiting report

THE Education Ministry is awaiting information from the police regarding a report that a female student was raped at a secondary school.

Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis made this comment in the House of Representatives.

Robinson-Regis said all schools have discipline plan which caters for these kinds of situations.

She said this plan includes strategic patrols by school officials and security guards and classroom supervision.

Robinson-Regis explained that all schools must develop a strategic patrol roster.

