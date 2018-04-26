KFC security guard charged for manslaughter

The security guard who fatally stabbed a man outside the Independence Square, Port of Spain, branch of KFC, on Sunday, appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate this morning, charged with manslaughter.

Nick Dwarika, 22, of Building 34, Duncan Street, appeared before acting deputy Chief Magistrate Nanette Forde-John in the Eight Court.

He was granted $100,000 bail to be approved by a clerk of the peace III, or a cash alternative of $40,000.

Dwarika returns to court on May 24.

He was charged by PC Dominic Garcia of the Homicide Bureau.

According to reports, around 10 am on Sunday, 33-year-old Kareem Douglas of Charford Court, Charlotte Street, went to the restaurant with a camera and began taking photos.

He was advised by the manager to desist from doing so since it was against management’s rules for members of the public to take photos inside the store.

The man was escorted out of the restaurant and advised to leave the area.

Douglas reportedly resisted and was stabbed with a knife. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was declared dead.