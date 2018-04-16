Man in court for allegedly beating ex girlfriend

ALTHOUGH a man pleaded not guilty to beating his ex-girlfriend, he apologised in the San Fernando Magistrate’s Court “for how things happened.”

La Romaine resident Collin Marcano, 33, made the comments to Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine. It is alleged that on Saturday at a house in Pointe-a-Pierre, he assaulted the woman by beating her. PC Nagessar of the Ste Margaret’s Police Station laid the charge.

Marcano, a port worker, was unrepresented by counsel. He said he and the virtual complainant broke off their relationship in January. Marcano told the magistrate that he was “somewhat” in a relationship as they met subsequently.