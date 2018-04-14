Siblings testify against father in murder case

A 14-year-old boy and his 17-year-old sister testified on behalf of the State yesterday against their father who has been charged with murdering their mother in 2012.

The preliminary inquiry, which started on Monday, is being heard before senior magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court. Before her is Roger Sewlal who is accused of murdering his wife Shanti on October 1, 2012. Yesterday Sewlal’s son gave evidence and cross-examination was reserved. His sister was then called to the witness box where she was cross examined by attorney Prakash Ramadhar. He, senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj and Michael Rooplal are representing Sewlal. The State is being represented by attorney Brandon Sookoo.The girl broke down in tears while being questioned. She was allowed to sit during her testimony. At the time of her mother’s murder the teenager was 12 years old while her brother was nine.

It is alleged that Shanti was at her Esmeralda Branch Road, Williamsville home when she was stabbed to her chest. The matter will be called again on April 25.