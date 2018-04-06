Samsung introduces S9 devices in TT

TOP TECHNOLOGY: Samsung sales manager(T&T) Jarrod Best-Mitchell (left) explains some of the features of the new Samsung S9 to Lisa and Robbie Maharaj of R&J Cell Tech, Trincity Mall, Trincity yesterday. PHOTOBY ANGELO M MARCELLE

MARK LYNDERSAY

AT a launch event at Trincity Mall yesterday, Terry Weech, Mobile Innovations Manager, Samsung Electronics, Latin America and the Caribbean announced the availability from today of the company’s new S9 and S9+ in TT.

“The devices are in the country,” he said.

The company announced the Note 8 in October last year at the same location and the S9+ now includes the dual lens technology that the company introduced in that device.

Some of the improvements to the device will be immediately clear to users, including new Augmented Reality Emojis that map the user’s face into digital avatars.

Others are more technical, with the new rear-facing lens including a dual aperture opening and the SuperSloMo mode, which captures slow-motion video at 960 frames per second.

Asked how the company would explain these advances to customers, Weech said, “That’s why we have experiences like these.

“People question the difference between the S8 and S9, and here we have a chance to really get into the device and explain the new features.”

Samsung is placing an emphasis on having experienced brand representatives in retail who can take a user through the nuances of the improvements they have built into their newest devices.

“We know that the economy is not as strong as it was,” Weech said, “and we know that it isn’t a device for everyone, but we have high expectations for our premium products and the S9+ in particular has done very well since launch (globally) in February.”