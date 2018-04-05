3 held with gun

Three men were held and a revolver and ammunition seized by Northern Division police, during a stolen vehicle recovery exercise in Sangre Grande. Officers conducted the exercise between 11.30 am and 6 pm on Monday 3rd April, 2018, during which they had cause to stop and search a silver Nissan Note car with three male occupants which was proceeding west along the Eastern Main Road in the vicinity of Boys Town, Sangre Grande. The search resulted in one chrome and brown, wooden handle Interarms revolver, loaded with six rounds of .38 mm ammunition, hidden in the centre console of the vehicle, being seized. The three male suspects; a 29-year-old, 25-year-old and 29-year-old of Morvant, Petit Valley and Diego Martin respectively, were arrested and later charged.

In a separate incident, officers recovered a white Hyundai H100 vehicle abandoned in the vicinity of Boys Town, which was reported stolen in the district on Saturday. The exercise, coordinated by Acting ACP McDonald Jacob and spearheaded by Acting Snr Supt Michael Daniel, included a party of officers from the Northern Division Special Intelligence Unit, St Joseph Criminal Investigations Department and St Joseph Crime Patrol.