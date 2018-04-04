Court cop confirms: Male officers can arrest female suspects
Police inspector Sean Sookram of the Court and Process Branch today confirmed that male police officers can conduct searches and arrest of female suspects in the absence of their female colleagues.
He said this was the right of police officers as stated in the provisions of the police service act, the summary courts act and the criminal law act.
Speaking during the police service's weekly media briefing on Sackville Street, Port of Spain, this morning, Sookram sought to address the misconception that female suspects could only be arrested and searched by female police officers.
He said the legislation made provisions for instances where female constables were not present.
Referring to the police service regulations, Sookram added that male officers were also empowered to search female suspects but only once they were placed under arrest and advised all officers to exercise "good sense" and act professionally when carrying out their duties.