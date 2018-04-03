Van with $360,000 in drugs found on Cabo Star

The six kilos of marijuana found in a panel van coming off the Cabo Star in Scarborough on Monday night.

One man was arrested and more than $350,000 worth of marijuana was seized from a vehicle coming off the Cabo Star on Monday night.

According to police the find was made at 8.30pm on Easter Monday after the vessel docked in Scarborough, Tobago. A panel van coming off Cabo Star from Trinidad was searched by police officers of the Scarborough CID and Tobago Task Force and a total of six kilos of marijuana wrapped in ten individual packets was discovered. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $360,000.

A 36 year-old man and sales representative from Bon Accord Estate was arrested in connection with the find and was charged by PC Dates of the Task Force for possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking. The suspect was remanded until today.

The Cabo Star is currently the only vessel operating the seabridge between Trinidad and Tobago.