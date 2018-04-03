More Problems for TT Spirit

The TT Spirit docked in Port-of-Spain. Photo: Kalifa Clyne

The TT Spirit is again land bound as she needs yet another part before she is deemed seaworthy.

The problem is the vessel needs a cooling water pump, as the one it had failed during another sea trial run.

A part that was needed for the radar was brought in on Sunday and installed, but Chairman of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) Lyle Alexander said the latest part was stored in a warehouse in Tobago.

However, he was hopeful that they would be able to source the part despite not having a ferry service.