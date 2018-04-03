Man in court for stealing guard dog
A man accused of stealing a guard dog from a gas station over the Easter weekend was not granted bail when he appeared in court on Tuesday.
Anderson Sylvester, of San Juan, appeared before Magistrate Cheron Raphael in the Port of Spain Eleventh Court charged with stealing a Dutch Shepherd dog, owned by Amalgamated Security Services, valued at $8,000 from a gas station at Saddle Road in San Juan, between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Raphael said she could not consider bail as Sylvester’s criminal record tracing was not yet available.
He pleaded not guilty and will return to court on Wednesday when she will consider bail.