Police find truck stolen from port

The cargo truck bound for Tobago, which was stolen off the Port in Port of Spain on Thursday, was last night recovered by police in Diego Martin.

Police sources told Newsday they received information which led them to Broome Street, Four Roads, Diego Martin.

Police conducted a search of the area and found the truck with more than $70,000 in Nestle products.

The vehicle was taken to the Port of Spain CID for further processing.

At about 11.30 am on Thursday the driver of the truck left it with the keys in the ignition, as he waited in line to dock onto the Cabo Star, bound for Tobago. He went a short distance away, and upon returning realised that it was missing.

Another truck, also said to contain Nestle products, was broken into at the same time, and the goods stolen.