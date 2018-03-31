Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo constituents brace for flooding Councillor warns

COUNCILLOR for Las Lomas/San Rafael Balmati Gosyne has urged residents in the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo corporation area to prepare themselves for flooding this rainy season has Government has failed to clear drains and water courses.

She was speaking this week at the United National Congress (UNC) Monday Night Forum in Las Lomas.

“Brace your back. Buy a load of sand and make sandbags. But a kayak in Pricemart. Stock up on canned food. The rainy season is in three months. The Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo corporation begged the authorities, the ministry to clear the drains and to clear the water courses. Government squandering money everywhere else doing nothing.”

Councillor Caparo/Mamoral John Lezama said it was urgent that the Caparo and Mamoral rivers were cleaned before the rain fall.

He reported in 2017 there were major floods in June and October and burgesses suffered tremendous losses. He said the Government and the Office of Disaster Preparedness did not step in as soon as possible and “Thank God for the council and the disaster management unit.”

He said some of those affected received compensation but many of those who suffered major losses did not and that compensation may never come. Lezama also said it is alleged that supporters of “the other side” that had little to no damage received compensation.

He reported the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo corporation had received no funding to do development work after September 2017 but despite this lack of funding the corporation was doing its best.

He said the Prime Minister had referred to him as a “two by four councillor.”

“I am a four by four councillor and all UNC councillors are four by four.”