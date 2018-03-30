Faria plays at Ontario Museum

Luke Faria

LOCAL performer Luke Faria headlined one of the music stages at the Royal Ontario Museum Friday Night Live event at the Earth’s Treasures Gallery Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto.

Performing under the mononym Sterylize, he did a combination of covers and his original song Flying Planes to a full house alongside Toronto guitarist and singer Joshua “JLatte” Lopez on March 23.

The Friday Night Live is one of the most sought-after tickets in the city and is particularly popular among young professionals, said a media release. The event usually runs in the spring and summer, which allows patrons live music, DJs, food and drink with much of the museum’s major attractions open for viewing. The release said Faria “was the first local performer at the event”, and “doubles was also a popular food offering that night giving patrons a total taste of TT.”

Faria, originally from Port of Spain, was applauded for the musical arrangements of the covers he performed into his own signature style which is an infusion of rock and soul. He has a following in the local pop and rock scene with his songs Flying Planes and Walking Down the Street being the most popular in his repertoire. His soulful style of singing and guitar work has been noticed by stalwarts in the rock scene.

He lives in Toronto where he is in the last stages of his aviation training and performing in the cities indie/rock circuit. For more on Luke’s music: https://www.youtube.com/user/sterylize1/feed

Instagram & Facebook @Sterylize1 and Soundcloud.