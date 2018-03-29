One truck missing another broken into at the port

Trucks line up on Dock Road Port of Spain waiting to board the Cabo Star for Tobago. 15-03-18 PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

A truck laden with cargo for Tobago is reported as stolen, after it was reportedly hijacked by bandits while waiting in line along Dock Road to board the Cabo Star this morning.

According to reports shortly after 11.30 am, the driver of the truck left it with the keys in the ignition and walked a short distance away but when he returned realised it was missing. He notified officers of the Port of Spain CID who responded together with officers of the Stolen Vehicles Division.

Newsday also understands that at around the same time, a Nestle truck also in line was broken into and goods stolen.

More as this becomes available.