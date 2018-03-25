Taxi driver charged with 4 murders

Michael Scott

JENSEN LA VENDE

The 39-year-old PH taxi driver who is alleged to have killed his former lover and three others was charged yesterday with the four murders and will appear before a Point Fortin magistrate tomorrow.

The man, who is being represented by defence attorney Fareed Ali, was arrested last Sunday. He was apprehended while walking along a roadway leading out of St Alban’s Quarry, Valencia.

He was held by officers of the La Horquetta Crime Patrol Unit, under Sgt Vaughan Waldropt. The suspect was carrying a green knapsack containing clothing, the police said. The suspect was turned over to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 3, under Supt Lindon Greenidge.

On March 13, the bodies of four people, two adults and two children were found slaughtered at the Sobo Village, La Brea home of Michael Scott, a former school teacher turned landlord. Scott, 69, his tenant, Abigail Jones-Chapman, 41, her daughter, Olivia, 15, and Olivia’s school friend, Michaela Mason, 14, were found in the house beaten and chopped to death. Jones-Chapman had previously made reports of domestic violence to the La Brea Police Station against the suspect; three officers have been suspended over allegations that they did not sufficiently investigate the matter.

In an unrelated matter, the man who stabbed Anita Bahadur to death at the Croisse in San Juan remains in police custody being interviewed by homicide detectives from Region Two.

The suspect was held and beaten by pedestrians after stabbing the woman who had reported him to police for violence. The mother of four, who’s father was found guilty of stabbing her mother to death, was buried yesterday.