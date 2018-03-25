Missing farmer found dead

Pooran Ramsaran

JENSEN LA VENDE

A four-day search for missing farmer Pooran Ramsaran ended on Friday night when his decomposing body was found in Chaguaramas near his parked vehicle.

Police said they suspect Ramsaran may have taken his own life as a bottle with a liquid, believed to be poisonous, was found nearby. An autopsy will be done tomorrow to determine the cause of death. His body was found around 9 pm at Point Gourde, a spot he and his family frequented when going fishing.

Speaking with Sunday Newsday at his Warren Street, Cunupia home, relatives of the 37-year-old described him as a hard-working man who carried out all his duties “as normal” leading up to his disappearance. They thanked the public for all the assistance in locating him and sharing the message about his disappearance.

Ramsaran was last seen at by his father Ramnath Ramsaran shortly after 11.15 am on Tuesday, when he dropped him off at their garden in Aranguez. Ramsaran told his father he was going to get documents for his farmer’s badge and left in his silver-grey Navara pick-up, registration TCR 7009.

When Ramsaran did not return home that day his father searched frantically for him, but his son could not be found. On Wednesday, a missing person report was made to the Cunupia Police.

On Thursday, officers of the Anti Kidnapping Unit went to Aranguez and searched close to the garden where Ramsaran harvested his crops.

They interviewed several gardeners and sought CCTV footage to assist them in their investigations. Police and relatives used drones to search for him and his vehicle but were unsuccessful.

Relatives said they had not received any ransom demand and believe this may be a case of robbery and possible violence. One said when anyone in this country goes missing the chances of their being found alive are grim, and “while we are hoping and praying for the best, we have to face reality.”