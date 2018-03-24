Songshine moves to East Yard

Ozy Merrique

ARIMA culture lovers will get to participate in the Songshine Open Mic concert series when it moves to East Yard, 27 Prince Street, Arima.

The recently opened arts space has already featured movie screenings, art exhibitions, workshops, artist residencies and craft markets.

On April 8, from 6-10 pm, the venue will host Songshine, the monthly talent showcase produced by Arima-born singer songwriter Gillian Moor. Moor was honoured by the eastern borough in 2016 for her contribution to arts and culture.

“When we started Songshine in 2004, it was always intended as an entertainment opportunity for people in the east,” Moor says in a media release. “I grew up in Arima, so, in a sense this feels like coming home.” The show was formerly based at Trevor’s Edge in St Augustine, where recent shows have featured Ruth Osman, Sheldon Blackman, Ian Joseph and the band Nex Chapta. “We’re really excited to bring a quality show to Arima, and also to expose new talent out there through the open mic. “East Yard is a warm, welcoming creative space. We’re honoured to partner with them and looking forward to bringing something special to a new audience.” Musicians, writers and poets are invited to come and share their work. Featured performer on the night will be Moor’s Homefront band alumnus Ozy Merrique. The east-born rapso and visual artist will be launching his latest musical release at the event. A selection of his paintings will also be on display.

East Yard founder Kevon Foderingham says, “Songshine was where many of us cut our teeth on stage. It was always that platform for giving new talent the chance to shine. As Songshine begins a new chapter in its long history, I am honoured that East Yard has a page!”