Seales challenging continued suspension

President of the TTPS Social and Welfare Association, Michael Seales.

NALINEE SEELAL

ACTING CoP Stephen Williams has been threatened with legal action if he refuses to reverse his decision to keep ASP Michael Seales, president of the Police Social and Welfare Association, on indefinite suspension.

Williams was served with a pre-action protocol letter by Seales’ attorney Owen Hinds.

He has until next Thursday to respond.

Seales was suspended on June 25, 2015 pending the outcome of an investigation into an allegation of serious misconduct against him. He was charged by acting DCP Deodat Dulalchan on June 22, 2016 with making a seditious statement.

The matter was dismissed on August 7 last year by acting Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle, who upheld a no-case submission made on his behalf.

In his letter, Hinds said Seales’ suspension for almost three years, without any disciplinary charges being laid against him, is illegal, unreasonable and unfair.

“It would be an abuse of process and/or unfair to charge (Seales) now or at any time in the future relative to the said allegation.”

Hinds said this is especially so since three years has elapsed and the criminal charge was determined in Seales’ favour and, as a result, there is no lawful basis for his continued indefinite suspension.

Hinds said he will be seeking an order of mandamus directing Williams to reinstate Seales, as there is no lawful basis for his continued indefinite suspension.

Yesterday, the association’s secretary ASP Anand Ramesar said, “The issue of officers being on suspension is much bigger than the association’s president, Michael Seales. The prevalence of officers being on suspension for very long periods without having proper communication from the management of the Police Service can only be described as endemic.”