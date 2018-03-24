6 Venezuelans held, guns seized
SHARLENE RAMPERSAD
After being tipped off on Friday night, South Western Division police stormed an apartment in La Romain where they seized 12 firearms and arrested six Venezuelans.
The exercise led by Snr Supt Neville Adams was a joint operation with the division’s CID and Task Force units, headed by Sgt Adesh Gookool and Sgt Sheldon Ablacksingh, Cpl Clyde Harripersad, PCs Shazim Khaleel, Ravi Ramdath, Kenrick Singh, Kerry Mentor and WPC Aleena Charles were also involved in the sting.
According to reports, police swooped down on the apartment in Renn Avenue, La Romaine around 10 pm on Friday where they found and seized eight revolvers, four pistols and 11 rounds of .38 ammunition.
The six Venezuelan men, whose ages range from 48 to 20, were arrested.
Speaking to Sunday Newsday yesterday, Adams said while there is widespread perception that the public does not trust the TTPS, the find would not have been possible without the tip-off.
members of the public are always calling us and providing us with information that most times lead to arrests,” Adams said.
“We would like to thank the people who gave us this information to assist in getting these illegal firearms off the street and continue to encourage the public to communicate and cooperate with the police.”