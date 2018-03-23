TSTT pensioners wants money owed to them

WE ARE OWED: Retired TSTT workers protest outside the company’s Edward Street, Port of Spain office yesterday. PHOTO BY RATTAN JADOO

WAYNE Caesar, chairman of Telecommunications Services’ (TSTT) pensioners’ committee, yesterday called on TSTT’s management to pay former workers money owed to them.

A small group of TSTT retirees staged a silent protest in front of TSTT’s head office, Edward Street, Port of Spain.

Caesar said TSTT had owed retired workers more than $8 million for the past four to five years.

“We have people sick that wanted to come out here today (yesterday) but they cannot because they can’t walk.

There are some retirees that have become too old to move around and they need money for doctor bills, and some who have already died. We don’t even have a health plan, nothing like that. So we need to use the money to the benefit of the pensioners.

“We cannot just have people dying and that money is just there.

Somebody is using it, we don’t know what is taking place and it not benefiting us, but it belongs to us,” Caesar said.

Another retiree, Gerard Homer, said for the last five years they have been trying to get basic information but to date no one from TSTT management had told the pensioners when they will receive their money.

Homer pleaded with other retirees to participate in protests to demand their money from TSTT.

“We need you to come out and protest. We need to know we have everyone’s support as well because it is the only way we can get the increases that we so well deserved,” he said.

Calls to the cell phone of TSTT’s head of external relation and external affairs Graeme Suite went unanswered.