ECA hails President Weekes as agent of change

THE Employers Consultative Association (ECA) in a statement Tueday congratulated newly inaugurated President Paula-Mae Weekes whom they hailed as “an agent of change.”

The ECA said her election as the country’s first female head of state was a testament to this society’s progress, maturity and democracy. “It sends a clear message that anyone, man or woman, boy or girl, can accomplish their dreams and aspirations with the requisite work, dedication and consistent effort.”

While the Office of the President might be viewed as simply a figurehead, limited by the Constitution, Weekes in her address sent a clear message that she is willing to be a change agent.

“This is indeed heartening as it demonstrates a leader who understands the plight of our citizenry and is committed to finding solutions for the many ills facing our beloved nation. She further invited citizens to also be a part of the solution.” The ECA said Weekes understands what needs to be done, and the “how” that will get the country to where it needs to be.

The ECA hailed her for saying that people must start at home by instilling discipline and modelling good behaviour, to produce youngsters committed to learning, development and production.

“The salient point is that we must understand the power of our individual spheres of influence and commit to putting country first, above all else, with dialogue and discourse in a collective effort to chart our course to a brighter tomorrow.” Saying this example must begin with leaders, in all spheres of life, the ECA quoted Weekes saying, “The journey begins with self and the power resides in each and every one of us.”

The ECA reiterated its commitment to this effort and to the President’s efforts to pursue with honour and excellence the Trinidad and Tobago “we know we can become.”