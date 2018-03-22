Chinese man fined for illegal entry
A CHINESE man has been fined $15,000 for illegally entering TT.
Hua Lin Wu, 36, of Guandong Province, China, pleaded guilty when he appeared before Port of Spain Magistrate Rehanna Ali, in the Port of Spain Third Court.
Lin Wu was arrested on February 9, in a roadblock close to Riverside Plaza, in east Port of Spain.
He was represented by attorney Indarjit Seuraj.
Lin Wu was fined $15,000 and given a month to pay. If he fails to do so, he will serve five months’ hard labour.
He was charged by WPC Candis Hamlet.