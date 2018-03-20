New US Ambassador to TT among "key additions" to Trump Administration

Joseph Mondello. Image courtesy Newsday.com

The White House has announced that Joseph N. Mondello of New York will be Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to TT.

The announcement came on Monday, in a White House release under the heading "President Donald J Trump Announces Key Additions to his Administrations.

In addition to the new ambassador to TT, the announcement named Stephen Arkard as Director of Foreign Missions and Sharon Fast Gustafson as the General Counsel of that country's Equal Opportunity Commission.

According to the release, Mondello, a prominent New York attorney, served as Of Counsel at Berkman, Henoch, Peterson, Peddy, & Fenchel, P.C. of Garden City, New York since 1997.

"He has been Chairman of the Nassau County Republican Committee in Westbury, New York since 1983. From 2006-2009, he was concurrently Chairman of the New York Republican State Committee. Mr. Mondello honourably served as an Airman in the New York Air National Guard (1955-1956), a Corporal in the U.S. Army (1956-1958) and in the New York Guard for 25 years, attaining the rank of Major General. He earned a B.A. from Hofstra University and a J.D. from New England School of Law."

The last US ambassador to TT was John Estrada, who was born in this country before migrating to the US.