Major repairs ongoing at Carapichaima East Sec

REPAIRS to address pigeon infestation problems and other infrastructural issues at Carapichaima East Secondary have been described by Education Minister Anthony Garcia as, “progressing satisfactorily.” Garcia, responding to a question in Parliament last week Friday, said the project which began on March 9, is expected to be completed by April 10.

He said the contractor has demolished the roof and ceiling of the multi-purpose hall and the technical and vocation block (Block O) as those two areas have been given priority to get the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) prohibition notice lifted so students can resume classes on the compound.

Garcia said the Ministry is also funding repairs to the roof and ceiling of the cafeteria and the library blocks. Both of these buildings will be repainted and fitted with the required electrical wiring, switches and other installations.

The ministry, through the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) continues to provide transport for Forms 5 and 6 students who are preparing for examinations saying they are doing their SBAs at venues such as Chaguanas North Secondary school, Chaguanas and Couva Public Libraries.

The School Supervision Division of the Ministry is also examining alternative, temporary accommodation for other students while the school is being repaired, Garcia said. Meanwhile, Garcia asked about repairs to the sewer system at the Clarke Road Hindu Primary school, said a contract has already been awarded to repair the system, but noted that the principal requested the repairs be delayed until March 24 to facilitate students writing end of term examination.