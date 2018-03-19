Live Blog: Swearing-in of TT’s Sixth President, Paula-Mae Weekes

The swearing-in ceremony for TT's sixth President, Paula-Mae Weekes, begins at 10 am at the Queen's Park Savannah. The North Stand has been made open to members of the public who wish to witness the event.

Newsday will be providing coverage throughout the ceremony and will update this page to reflect new information and photos.

Updated at 11:05AM.

SPEECH

“Do not let me walk alone. Let us stand side by side as we carry our nation to greatness” the final words of #PresidentWeekes in her maiden speech @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/j7YGYsY9SK — carla bridglal (@CarlaBridglal) March 19, 2018

President Paula-Mae Weekes promises to work tirelessly "labour night and day" and calls on nation to help "carry the load." "

"Come armed with your ideas. Nothing will catch my attention than a man or woman with a plan." See @Newsday_TT — horace monsegue (@newsdayone) March 19, 2018

“ Falls to each President to define his or her own role. My role will be humble first servant”- #PresidentPaula in her maiden first speech @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/o8vVpWwbtX — carla bridglal (@CarlaBridglal) March 19, 2018

@Newsday_TT ON her role, President Weekes said if she had once taken advice that runners' ideal weight was half her weight, she'd not have done running and had great adventures including trying to climb Mt Kilamanjaro. — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) March 19, 2018

@Newsday_TT TT has 2 options - let despair overwhelm us, or secondly mobilise to step out boldly to make TT a better place for us & our children. Crowd APPLAUSE. Thoughts/Faith without action is useless, she says. — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) March 19, 2018

#PresidentPaula-Mae Weekes in her maiden speech does not shy away from acknowledging the challenges of TT, but signals hope, with a call to action for citizens to mobilize to create a better country. @Newsday_TT — carla bridglal (@CarlaBridglal) March 19, 2018

"Make Trinidad and Tobago a better place for our children... faith is necessary, it doesn't work without action." #PresidentWeekes @Newsday_TT — carla bridglal (@CarlaBridglal) March 19, 2018

@Newsday_TT President Weekes: Our challenge is to be light and see light. (Saying it's a tough, hard challenge) she said, We need to strengthen the sinews. We must not become weary but be confident in time we'll see the fruit of our efforts — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) March 19, 2018

@Newsday_TT President Weekes: Be inspired to look for "points of light" which are always present. Every day we can find shining examples of all that's good about us. Search them out. — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) March 19, 2018

“Every day we can find shining examples of all that is good for all of us. Search them out and share the flow”- #PresidentWeekes @Newsday_TT — carla bridglal (@CarlaBridglal) March 19, 2018

UPDATES

President of the Republic Of Trinidad and Tobago Her Excellencies Madame Justice Paula Mae Weekes and the Chief of Defence Staff Commodore Hayden Pritchard pays respect to the National Anthem https://t.co/ktFSlPbklB pic.twitter.com/DaRdLzJvAi — T&T Defence Force (@TTDefenceForce) March 19, 2018

Swearing of the Sixth President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Madame Justice Paula Mae Weekes pic.twitter.com/jAnSpEFmvM — T&T Defence Force (@TTDefenceForce) March 19, 2018

The President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago arrives for the Inauguration and is being greeted by the Chief of Defence Staff Commodore Hayden Pritchard pic.twitter.com/64koarhGxg — T&T Defence Force (@TTDefenceForce) March 19, 2018

Members of Defence Force stand at attention as the swearing-in of this country's sixth President, Paula-Mae Weekes officially begins. pic.twitter.com/N1RbzTwD53 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) March 19, 2018

#HistoryInTheMaking Today is the day! Trinidad and Tobago will welcome its first female President in mere hours.



Tune in to live coverage of the Inauguration of Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes as the 6th President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on @cnewslive from 9am. pic.twitter.com/FdweSLyucf — MPAC_TT (@OfficialMPACTT) March 19, 2018

Chief Petty Officer Brinsley McKay has overseen swearing-in of every TT President since Sir Ellis Clarke’s 2nd term. McKay heads the co-ordinating unit at President’s House for another historical event: the swearing-in of TT’s first female Head of State, Paula Mae Weekes. pic.twitter.com/BHJQkkP1A2 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) March 19, 2018

The Chief of Defence Staff arrives for the Inauguration of the Sixth President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago pic.twitter.com/gvDgJRW1cu — T&T Defence Force (@TTDefenceForce) March 19, 2018

People are already at the North Stand of the Queen's Park Savannah to witness the historic inauguration of this country's sixth President, Ms Paula Mae Weekes. Reporter Julien Neaves & photographer Sureash Cholai will provide updates of swearing-in, which begins at 10 am. pic.twitter.com/sD5WbLr2mA — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) March 19, 2018

Caroni Central Bhoe Tewarie shares a post, welcoming the new President on social media.

Caroni Central MP @bhoendradatt extends best wishes and a welcome to President-elect Paula Mae Weekes, who will be sworn in as this country's sixth President today. The ceremony begins at 10 am at the Queen's Park Savannah. https://t.co/rfJb09dnve pic.twitter.com/Qf5JXq7NNv — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) March 19, 2018

With less than an hour to go until the swearing-in of this country's sixth President, guests are being seated and the final touches are being made. #PresidentWeekes pic.twitter.com/PhiIBgh9rS — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) March 19, 2018

#HistoryInTheMaking Today is the day! Trinidad and Tobago will welcome its first female President in mere hours.



Tune in to live coverage of the Inauguration of Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes as the 6th President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on @cnewslive from 9am. pic.twitter.com/FdweSLyucf — MPAC_TT (@OfficialMPACTT) March 19, 2018

FLASHBACK

Interested in learning more about TT's sixth President. Take a look back at our Editor-in-chief @heyjudeTT

Interview. https://t.co/CawjLUfbVH — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) March 19, 2018

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTIONS

In a time where women are under siege and being killed senseless, this morning is very monumental to note that we are creating history swearing in our very first female president of Trinidad and Tobago 🇹🇹 congratulations Madame Paula Mae Weekes. Gods grace to you🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/EYytKCrDeW — Shan Shan (@shanshan868) March 19, 2018

Today is a great day for the people of my sweet country the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

We welcome our first female President Paula- Mae Weekes pic.twitter.com/AYp0pXUZz7 — Mush D Vagrant (@FasalMohamed1) March 19, 2018

The day .....March 19th 2018, we transition to our first Female President, Her Excellency Paula Mae Weekes. pic.twitter.com/llQZUEPYTj — Cavie (@CavelleJoseph) March 19, 2018

@Newsday_TT President-elect Paula Mae Weekes arrives at her swearing-in venue — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) March 19, 2018

Congrats Paula Mae! Mummy would have been so proud of you. Thanks for your example as I was growing up. — Franka Philip (@Trinifood) March 19, 2018

I want Iwer to come out and perform “Savannah” now :( #PresidentialInauguration — Tenille Clarke (@tenilleclarke1) March 19, 2018