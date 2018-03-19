Car accident victim dies from drowning in inches-deep water
A 21-year-old El Socorro man drowned in a body of water no more than an inch high, after his car overturned near the Trincity lights on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway last Friday.
An autopsy performed on the body of Nikolai Lyons, 21, at the Forensic Science Centre in St James confirmed that he died from drowning, and not from injuries he sustained in the accident.
Newsday was told Lyons had just picked up his girlfriend from her Trincity home and was heading west on the highway at about 8.30 pm when he almost crashed into another vehicle. He swerved to avoid the vehicle and in turn lost control of his car.